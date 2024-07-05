Only 25 people have been killed by police during the Gen Z demos - Interior CS KITHURE KINDIKI.





Friday, July 5, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has said only 25 people have died during the three-week demos organized by Gen Z.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday evening, Kindiki dismissed reports from human rights organizations that more than 40 people died and over 600 were injured during the protests.

He revealed that only 400 people were injured in the melee, including 43 police officers, contradicting reports of the alleged Githurai massacre, in which scores of people were reportedly injured.

“The people who have died out of these protests are 25 and nearly 400 people were injured including 43 police officers.

"I have heard of other figures including the ones you are quoting, but I also had heard about a massacre in Githurai from other sources which turned out not to be true so I don’t want to cast aspersions at anybody but we have lost 25 people,” he stated.

Kindiki, who expressed the government's commitment to investigating the deaths, clarified that the majority of the 25 people killed were shot, while the rest died from injuries sustained during beatings.

He stated that the government had since launched an investigation into the killings and that those found responsible would be prosecuted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST