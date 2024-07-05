Only 25 people have been killed by police during the Gen Z demos - Interior CS KITHURE KINDIKI.

Friday, July 5, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has said only 25 people have died during the three-week demos organized by Gen Z.
In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday evening, Kindiki
dismissed reports from human rights organizations that more than 40 people died
and over 600 were injured during the protests.
He revealed that only 400 people
were injured in the melee, including 43 police officers, contradicting reports
of the alleged Githurai massacre, in which scores of people were reportedly
injured.
“The people who have died out of these protests are 25 and nearly 400 people were injured including 43 police officers.
"I have heard of other figures including the ones you are quoting, but
I also had heard about a massacre in Githurai from other sources which turned
out not to be true so I don’t want to cast aspersions at anybody but we have
lost 25 people,” he stated.
Kindiki, who expressed the
government's commitment to investigating the deaths, clarified that the
majority of the 25 people killed were shot, while the rest died from injuries
sustained during beatings.
He stated that the government
had since launched an investigation into the killings and that those found
responsible would be prosecuted.
