I am not as desperate as RAILA ODINGA and I won’t accept any job offer from RUTO – PETER MUNYA declares his stand





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Party of National Unity leader Peter Munya has firmly declared his stand on President William Ruto’s job offers.

Munya stated that he would decline any offers from Ruto’s administration since he is not as desperate as others.

He emphasized his commitment to working directly with Kenyans to bring about necessary changes.

Munya explained that it would be more prudent to chart a different political path rather than accepting a position that would involve supporting Ruto’s government which many citizens have issues with.

"I've not been offered any position and even if I'm offered, I will decline," Munya asserted.

"I think I am better off working with Kenyans to bring the changes that we require than going in there to strengthen a government a lot of people have issues with."

This comes even as Munya has hinted at his plans to ditch Raila Odinga's Azimio after the Opposition joined Ruto’s government at their expense.

The Kenyan DAILY POST