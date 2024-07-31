I am not as desperate as RAILA ODINGA and I won’t accept any job offer from RUTO – PETER MUNYA declares his stand

Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Party of National Unity leader Peter Munya has firmly declared his stand on President William Ruto’s job offers.
Munya stated
that he would decline any offers from Ruto’s administration since he is not
as desperate as others.
He emphasized his commitment to
working directly with Kenyans to bring about necessary changes.
Munya explained that it would be
more prudent to chart a different political path rather than accepting a
position that would involve supporting Ruto’s government which many citizens
have issues with.
"I've not been offered any
position and even if I'm offered, I will decline," Munya asserted.
"I think I am better off
working with Kenyans to bring the changes that we require than going in there
to strengthen a government a lot of people have issues with."
This comes even as Munya has
hinted at his plans to ditch Raila Odinga's Azimio after the Opposition joined
Ruto’s government at their expense.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments