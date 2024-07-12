Man arrested after exposing himself and urinating in the aisle of a flight (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 12, 2024 - A man was arrested after he pulled down his pants and urinated in the aisle of a flight to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

Neil McCarthy, 25, of Oregon, was told by flight attendant on July 3 that he had to wait till the seat belt sign was off before going to the rest room.

However, he refused to wait and chose instead to expose himself as he pulled down his pants and urinated in the aisle of the plane.

American Airlines told News 9 that American Eagle flight 3921, operated by Envoy Air, from Chicago O'Hare to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport diverted to Buffalo due to a disruptive passenger.

According to federal court documents, a police officer boarded the plane and spoke with a flight attendant who said the man exposed himself and urinated on the flight.

McCarthy was arrested and escorted off the plane, court documents said.





"Passengers, maybe young children, are on board at the unfortunate experience of observing and watching this person in this lewd you know, performance here," said Tom Kinton, president of Kinton Aviation Consulting.

The officer obtained a passenger's cellphone photo of McCarthy urinating in the aisle of the plane and exposing himself, court documents said.

According to court documents, McCarthy told police he was flying from Portland, Oregon, to Manchester, with a layover in Chicago and stated he likes to have "Jack and Cokes."

McCarthy told police he had several before boarding his flight in Oregon, had more during his layover in Chicago, and several more after boarding in Chicago.





Kinton said these unruly incidents are happening more and more often just based on the sheer number of people who are traveling by plane.

"A lot of people fly, which is setting records every day. And you know, you got some bad actors in those numbers," Kinton said.

American Airlines said the flight re-departed shortly after.

In a statement, American Airlines said in part, "We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding."

McCarthy was released on recognizance, and an attorney appointment hearing is scheduled for later this month.