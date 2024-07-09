DAVID NDII and AG MUTURI fail RUTO again as High Court suspends establishment of Debt Audit Task Force





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 – President William Ruto’s advisors are in the spotlight yet again for misadvising the president on the formation of the Public Debt Audit task force.

This is after the High Court temporarily suspended the creation of the task force after it emerged that it was unconstitutional.

The Court issued a conservatory order preventing the implementation of President Ruto’s directive until a case presented to the court was determined.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this Application, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued suspending the Executive Order No. 4 and/or Gazette Notice No. 8261 Vol. CXXVI-No 97 dated 5th July 2024 published for the establishing the PRESIDENTIAL TASK FORCE ON FORENSIC AUDIT OF PUBLIC DEBT, read the document in part.

In the court orders, Nakuru-based doctor, Dr. Magare Gikenyi filed the petition terming the task force as unconstitutional.

He further stated that auditing the country's public debt was a constitutional function of the Auditor General's office.

In addition to issuing the conservatory order, the court gave an ultimatum to the respondents in the case (the Attorney General's office and others) to file their responses within seven days from the date of the service.

The presiding judge further stated that further directions on the matter would be issued on July 23, 2024.

Following this directive, Ruto's directive to establish the 20-member task force remains in limbo until the case is determined.

In previous developments on the establishment of the Taskforce, the Law Society of Kenya had declined the appointment of their President Faith Odhiambo to the Taskforce.

Faith declined the appointment, terming it unconstitutional.

