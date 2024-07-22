Listen to how FRANCIS GAITHO ‘cooked’ Education PS BEATRICE INYANGALA after she joined Amerix’s X Space - No mercy (AUDIO).





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Vocal X personality, Francis Gaitho, had no kind words for Education Principal Secretary Dr. Beatrice Inyangala after she joined Amerix’s X Space.

Dr. Beatrice tried to defend the government and used a friendly tone to interact with the listeners, prompting Gaitho to roast her badly after he was given a chance to speak.

He called her a ‘government clown’ and urged Amerix to stop hosting government officials on his X space.

“Amerix, we understand this is a citizen assembly but stop hosting some of these GOK clowns here.

"They are insulting our intelligence,” he lamented.

He went ahead and lectured the PS like a toddler as thousands of X users listened.

Listen to the audio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.