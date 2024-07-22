Listen to how FRANCIS GAITHO ‘cooked’ Education PS BEATRICE INYANGALA after she joined Amerix’s X Space - No mercy (AUDIO).

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Vocal X personality, Francis Gaitho, had no kind words for Education Principal Secretary Dr. Beatrice Inyangala after she joined Amerix’s X Space.
Dr. Beatrice tried to defend the government and used a
friendly tone to interact with the listeners, prompting Gaitho to roast her
badly after he was given a chance to speak.
He called her a ‘government clown’ and urged Amerix to stop
hosting government officials on his X space.
“Amerix, we understand this is a citizen assembly but stop hosting some of these GOK clowns here.
"They are insulting our intelligence,” he
lamented.
He went ahead and lectured the PS like a toddler as
thousands of X users listened.
Listen to the audio.
Gaitho cooking the PS for Education 😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XPYQCyP3Kq— Idhrissou (@edhrisou) July 21, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments