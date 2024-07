Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - Tonto Dikeh says her biggest prayer at the moment is to understand the Muslim faith.

In a post shared on social media, the mum of one said in the last four years, she has woken up every day to the sound of Muslims praying.

She said it is a sound of ‘love, dedication, God's beauty and love’.

She added that the dedication and intentionality of the Muslims is worthy of emulation.

Read her post below.