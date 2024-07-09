Woman crushed to death by collapsing brick wall after truck rammed into her family home







Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - A young Gambian woman, Naa Bojang Sanneh tragically lost her life after a brick wall of her family home in Bakau collapsed on her.

According to reports, the wall was struck by a reckless truck driver, leading to the fatal accident.

Naa was said to have been fetching water from a tap to take a shower when the incident occurred on Friday, July 5.

"Naa Bojang's family home is situated on a very narrow street. The truck driver forcefully tried to enter the street and ended up knocking down the brick wall," a source said.

The driver has since been taken into police custody and is awaiting trial on charges of dangerous driving causing death.