MIGUNA MIGUNA urges Kenyans to remove President RUTO’s portraits from their businesses and burn them





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Firebrand lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has urged Kenyans to remove the portraits of President William Ruto from their business premises and offices.

In a social media post on Monday morning, Miguna, who is hiding in Canada after he was threatened by state operatives, urged Kenya patriots to remove and burn Ruto's portraits to send a message that Ruto has been removed from power by the people.

“It’s time to REMOVE Zakayo @WilliamsRuto’s PORTRAITS from all businesses and BURN them in huge bonfires.

"We must practically and symbolically remove Ruto’s name from power everywhere.

"Do it everywhere. Publicly show that you have rejected, recalled, and impeached him,” Miguna wrote on his X page.

Miguna is among the third liberation heroes who are keeping the revolution alive by engaging Kenyans on social media and insisting ‘Ruto must go’ over bad governance, corruption, incompetence, and nepotism among other ills.

The Kenyan DAILY POST