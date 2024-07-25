MUTAHI NGUNYI says KIKUYUS will regret sponsoring Gen Z protests and supporting UHURU's attempt to overthrow RUTO





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Fast-fading political scientist Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi has shared his thoughts on yesterday's political scene, where President William Ruto appointed senior Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) officials to his cabinet.

Ruto nominated ODM chairman John Mbadi as Treasury cabinet secretary, Hassan Joho as Mining CS, Wycliffe Oparanya as Cooperatives and MSMEs CS, and Opiyo Wandayi as Energy and Petroleum CS.

Reacting to the inclusion of ODM members in the cabinet, Mutahi said Kikuyus are now political orphans.

He attributed this to their initial reluctance to align with Ruto and for sponsoring Gen Z protests that have significantly shaken the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

He also said the Kikuyus supported former President Uhuru Kenyatta's attempt to overthrow Ruto, but Ruto has now cut them down to size by forming a ‘Nusu Mkate’ government with ODM top brass.

“Dear Kikuyus: Do you UNDERSTAND the new Ruto CABINET?

"As you PLAYED hard-to-get with Ruto and sponsored GenZ, SOLID leaders from the Luo and Luhya Nations joined CABINET. You are represented by NON-DESCRIPT fellows.

"You followed Uhuru to F*CK Ruto. Who will NEGOTIATE for YOU?,” Mutahi wrote on his X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST