RAILA ‘chased’ from Azimio after yesterday’s betrayal as KALONZO stages a hostile takeover – Look! AUC Chair is now his only option





Thursday, July 25, 2024 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has symbolically been chased from Azimio after going to bed with President William Ruto behind his colleagues’ backs.

Addressing the press today, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni bid Raila goodbye, saying Baba was no longer Azimio Leader.

He wished the former Prime Minister good luck on his African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship bid.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka was officially installed as Azimio Leader going forward.

According to Kioni, Raila was busy campaigning for the AU Chairperson position hence the need to have Kalonzo lead the Azimio outfit.

Additionally, the Azimio leaders revealed that ODM members joined Ruto's cabinet as individuals as the coalition had disagreed to engage in dialogue with the President.

"We want to thank our leader Raila Odinga who has led our Coalition successfully since its formation.

"We know his quest for AUC leadership will enter a critical stage starting next week and we wish him luck as he prepares to take on the continental duties," Kioni explained why Kalonzo was taking over.

