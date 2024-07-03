MUTAHI NGUNYI mocks GACHAGUA as he reveals what KDF will do to his hired goons during Thursday’s anti-government protests.





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Fast-fading political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has continued to link Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with the ongoing countrywide anti-government protests.

In fact, even the National Intelligence Service(NIS) has also been linking Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta with the demos that have shaken President William Ruto and his cronies.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Ngunyi, who is on the state payroll, urged Gachagua that his hired goons, whom he termed as ‘chocolate soldiers’ will be melted by the sun before they meet Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Mutahi also asked the anti-government protesters what they wanted yet Ruto agreed to their demands and withdrew the Finance Bill 2024.

“Ruto REJECTED the Finance Bill 2024. FACT.

"What MORE do you ASK of a constitutionally ELECTED president?

"The Will of the PEOPLE prevailed. Dear Riggy, your CHOCOLATE SOLDIERS will be MELTED by the SUN on the streets before they meet KDF,” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Mutahi Ngunyi is among the social media influencers who have allegedly been hired by State House operatives to portray Gachagua as the mastermind behind the protests that have unsettled Ruto and his allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST