See the aerial view of Vihiga Governor WILBUR OTTICHILO’s residence which resembles a hospital - He spent Ksh 80 million to build it (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Photos of the official residence of Vihiga Governor, Wilbur Ottichilo, have surfaced on social media and sparked reactions among Kenyans.

Ottichilo’s residence is situated on a two-hectare parcel at Enderi in the Sabatia sub-county.

He built the home during his first time at a cost of Ksh 80 million.

During a local radio show, Ottichilo explained that as a governor, he needed an official residence where he could conduct his official businesses away from his private home.

Ottichilo’s residence resembles a hospital.

