See the aerial view of Vihiga Governor WILBUR OTTICHILO’s residence which resembles a hospital - He spent Ksh 80 million to build it (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Photos of the official residence of Vihiga Governor, Wilbur Ottichilo, have surfaced on social media and sparked reactions among Kenyans.
Ottichilo’s
residence is situated on a two-hectare parcel at Enderi in the Sabatia sub-county.
He
built the home during his first time at a cost of Ksh 80 million.
During
a local radio show, Ottichilo explained that as a governor, he needed an
official residence where he could conduct his official businesses away from his
private home.
Ottichilo’s
residence resembles a hospital.
See photos.
