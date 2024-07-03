A senior State House official flies from Nandi to Nairobi daily in a chopper even as RUTO talks about austerity measures - Taxpayers pay Sh 250K per hour for his trip (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - A high-ranking official at State House reportedly lives an extravagant lifestyle that has left his colleagues, friends, and neighbours talking.

Word has it that the influential government official flies from his Nandi home to Nairobi daily in a chopper.

The trip cost taxpayers Ksh 250,000 per hour.

This comes even as President William Ruto urges Kenyans to take austerity measures.

At the same time, Ruto promised to address the opulence and extravagance displayed by some state officers.

In an interview with the media at State House on Sunday, the president promised Kenyans that they would see changes in the future, including reduced government spending.

“I promise you, watch this space. Going forward you will see changes because we must do something about opulence and extravagance.

"We are going to take measures that will put us in the right place,” Ruto said.

















