A senior State House official flies from Nandi to Nairobi daily in a chopper even as RUTO talks about austerity measures - Taxpayers pay Sh 250K per hour for his trip (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - A high-ranking official at State House reportedly lives an extravagant lifestyle that has left his colleagues, friends, and neighbours talking.
Word has it that the influential government official
flies from his Nandi home to Nairobi daily in a chopper.
The trip cost taxpayers Ksh 250,000 per hour.
This comes even as President William Ruto urges Kenyans
to take austerity measures.
At the same time, Ruto promised to address the opulence and extravagance displayed
by some state officers.
In an interview with the
media at State House on Sunday, the president promised Kenyans that they would
see changes in the future, including reduced government spending.
“I promise you, watch this space. Going forward you will see changes because we must do something about opulence and extravagance.
"We are going to take measures that will put us in the right place,” Ruto said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
