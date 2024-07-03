MURKOMEN in another multi-billion scandal as Auditor General reveals how he ‘looted’ a whopping Ksh1.2 billion – Look! RUTO please!

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 – The Transport Ministry, led by CS Kipchumba Murkomen, has been embroiled in another multi-billion scandal.
A damning audit of Kenya's smart card driving license
initiative revealed mismanagement and financial misappropriation within the
National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).
The audit highlights a
staggering Ksh1.2 billion discrepancy in funds and a severe delay in project
implementation.
Initiated in 2017 with ambitious
plans to roll out five million second-generation smart card-based driving
licenses, the project has fallen drastically behind schedule.
According to Auditor General
Nancy Gathungu, NTSA's management failed to enforce the use of these smart
driving licenses effectively, resulting in substantial financial losses.
Out of the allocated Ksh2.03
billion, only 4,042,050 smart cards were delivered by the supplier, with a
significant portion—2,562,874 cards—remaining unused in NTSA's storage, valued
at approximately Ksh788.85 million.
"The failure to utilise
these smart cards represents a serious lapse in financial management,"
stated Gathungu, emphasising the project's inability to achieve value for the
Ksh1.2 billion already expended.
In addition to the smart card
debacle, the audit scrutinized NTSA's implementation of the Transport
Integrated Management System (TIMS), designed to centralise vehicle
registrations, inspections, and driver licensing.
Despite an investment of
Ksh186.48 million in the system, significant deficiencies were noted.
The TIMS, managed through the
E-Citizen platform since March 2023, lacks comprehensive reporting
capabilities, hindering the accurate analysis of revenue streams across NTSA's
regional offices.
