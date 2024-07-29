MOSES KURIA supports RAILA ODINGA's call for a review of the 2010 Constitution













Monday, July 29, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has supported former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s call for a review of the 2010 Constitution.

In a statement on Sunday, Kuria said after leaders rejected the Bomas Draft Constitution, the country has been dodging the real issue by experimenting with the coalition government, the famous Handshake, and now a broad-based government.

Should Kenyans decide to go back to the Bomas Draft, he will offer his full commitment towards the formation of a national constitution.

"I fully support Raila Odinga's call for a return to the Bomas Draft. Over the last 19 years since the rejection of Bomas, we have gone in circles with artificial experiments like the Grand Coalition, Handshake, and now the Broad-Based Government. We have skirted around to avoid the inevitable.

"I will offer my full devotion and commitment towards a National Constitutional conference towards the Bomas Draft," Kuria said on X.

His remarks came after Raila on Saturday said the anticipated national conversation over issues raised by Gen Z could lead to constitutional review.

The opposition boss said the time has come for the country to critically relook at the 2010 Constitution to address existing gaps.

