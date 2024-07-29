After being 'bought' by RUTO, RAILA ODINGA calls for a referendum to change the 2010 Constitution





Monday, July 29, 2024 -Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has called for the review of the 2010 Constitution to address the problems of governance in the country.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of lawyer Evans Oruenjo Umidha in Siaya County, Raila said that the original Bomas draft of the constitution was altered during its second review in Naivasha.

"These are critical issues that need to be discussed. But first is the issue of governance.

"We have a new constitution, but we are not actually following that constitution.

"There are issues that were pending. Kenyans met at the Bomas of Kenya and deliberated for a very long time and came up with a very progressive constitution," Raila stated.

The former premier also noted that the Bomas draft constitution should be put back on the table so that Kenyans can relook at it and have some issues cleaned.

"That constitution was apostatized to a certain extent during the second Naivasha process.

"We must go back to the Bomas draft constitution, put it back on the table, and see what needs to be cleaned up so that we can have a progressive constitution," Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST