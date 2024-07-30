More disturbing WhatsApp chats of actress GLORIA MORAA’s daughter who took her own life emerge - She narrated her woes to a trusted friend







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Actress Gloria Moraa’s daughter Mary Achieng, better known as Marie, had reached out to a trusted friend days before she took her own life, narrating her woes.

Marie was being mistreated by both her mother and father, leading to depression.

In the leaked chats, she complains how she has been turned into a slave at home and says her parents started mistreating her from way back when she was a child.

Marie took her own life on Sunday after inhaling carbon monoxide from a jiko at their home in Donholm, Nairobi.

