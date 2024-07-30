KELECHI IHEANACHO set to join Sevilla







Monday, July 29, 2024 - Ex-Leicester striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has agreed on a deal to join Spanish club, Sevilla.

According to Sky Sports transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg, the 27-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with Sevilla on the move.

Pletternberg also revealed that Iheanacho has been booked for Tuesday/Wednesday ahead of his possible unveiling.

If the deal goes through as expected, Iheanacho will join his countryman Chidera Ejuke, Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga, Peque Fernández and Saúl Ñíguez as Sevilla’s new players.

Iheanacho has spent his entire career in England having started at Manchester City before making a move to Leicester City in 2017 and spent seven years with the club.