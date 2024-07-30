KELECHI IHEANACHO set to join Sevilla

Monday, July 29, 2024 - Ex-Leicester striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has agreed on a deal to join Spanish club, Sevilla.
According to Sky Sports transfer expert, Florian
Plettenberg, the 27-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with Sevilla on the
move.
Pletternberg also revealed that Iheanacho has been booked
for Tuesday/Wednesday ahead of his possible unveiling.
If the deal goes through as expected, Iheanacho will join his
countryman Chidera Ejuke, Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga, Peque Fernández
and Saúl Ñíguez as Sevilla’s new players.
Iheanacho has spent his entire career in England having
started at Manchester City before making a move to Leicester City in 2017 and
spent seven years with the club.
