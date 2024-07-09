Ministry of Sports Permanent Secretary, PETER KIPLAGAT, exposed by an insider - We don’t have a country (READ).

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - A disgruntled staff at the Ministry of Sports has exposed corruption in the crucial docket masterminded by the Permanent Secretary Peter Kiplagat Tum.
Bwana Nyakundi, please
protect my identity. You are doing a good job on accountability, only that you
are forgetting Permanent Secretaries who handle money in ministries.
These PSs continue to harass us and are rotten
to the core. The Permanent Secretary of Sports is really frustrating
federations.
We don’t get our money unless we give him a
cut beforehand. This is the same tactic he used at the Ministry of Health. The
man is corrupt. His henchmen are not even government-employed; a lady called
June and a guy called Ngarua.
When we follow up on
our funds at his office, we are chased away like we have the plague. No one is
allowed to enter his office, yet it is a public office. Only when you give the
henchmen money can you get an appointment.
Federations are
suffering and we are told that he is very powerful, there is nothing we can do.
He approves our money last minute when games in foreign lands have already
begun, affecting the performance of our team. I have collected evidence, and
the EACC has refused to act.
He delays submitting our funding requests to
the Sports Fund on purpose. He is intentionally killing sports in Kenya. Also,
he does this to suppliers. Ask how many suppliers have been paid under his
watch? Zero, only his son-in-law gets paid on time.
I call on all
federations not to be afraid to protect their rights. In fact, Ngarua and June
are not government servants, yet they access confidential documents and are
paid per diem to travel. Ngarua has traveled ten times, even in June. More to
come.
When the PS is told
that he is in the wrong, he gets upset and fires people, especially if you are
Luo. He fired his PA Felix and a man called Kimoko for telling him to stop
frustrating suppliers and federations.
People are scared of
him and cannot tell him no. I have shared all this evidence with the police.
They are killing sports federations. They must be stopped, even if they are
powerful.
