I would have slaughtered 5000 Gen Z protestors if were RUTO – DAADAB MP FARAH MAALIM

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Daadab Member of Parliament, Farah Maalim, has made inflammatory remarks against the young Kenyans commonly known as Gen Z, who have been protesting in the last three weeks.
In the undated video
which has since gone viral, Maalim, while speaking in the Somali dialect, said
that if he were the President of Kenya, he would have "slaughtered"
5,000 young protesters every day.
A verified video
translation reveals that the legislator was censuring the Kenyan Gen Zs for
their attempt to march to the State House during the anti-finance Bill 2024
protests.
He claimed that the
young people who took the streets were from wealthy backgrounds and were
dropped off in the capital with the sole purpose of causing mayhem.
"This was an
attempted coup, a clear attempted coup. Children of wealthy business owners,
wealthy parents and kids raised on ill-gotten wealth, 80% from one tribe were
dropped off in downtown and told to riot and take over State House and Parliament
buildings," he said.
Maalim blatantly noted
that if he reigned over the nation he would have wiped them out in their
thousands.
"God forbid if I
was president I would have slaughtered them, 5,000 of them daily. Serious,
there is no two ways about it," he said.
