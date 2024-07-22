BRENDA CHEPTOO confesses to killing her two kids and burying them in a shallow grave - Claims they hindered her from getting married (PHOTOs).





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Detectives have arrested a middle-aged woman in connection with the murder of her two kids in Kericho County.

Brenda Cheptoo had been on the run for almost a week after the bodies of her kids were found buried in a shallow grave.

She was arrested in Litein alongside her boyfriend, who is also a suspect in the murder.

Upon her arrest, she confessed that she killed her kids because they hindered her from getting married.

“She was arrested in Litein with a man believed to be her lover. She disclosed that she killed her children because they hindered her from getting married to her lover.

"She therefore decided to end the lives so that she could get married,” a senior DCI officer said.

The bodies were discovered by the minors’ uncle Dennis Yegon when he was constructing a fence around his farm.

He got curious when he saw two dogs digging a hole in the banana farm and pulling out a blanket.

On moving closer, he was hit by a pungent smell from the shallow hole, and upon further investigations, he unearthed the bodies buried in a shallow pit nearby.

He chased the dogs away and called the area chief, who in turn informed the area police boss.

Brenda works as a bartender.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.