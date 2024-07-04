Meet Pastor DAWSON MUDENYO, the Head of Faith Diplomacy Office at RACHEL RUTO’s office - He is paid Ksh 200,000 per month to pray for the country (PHOTOs).





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Pastor Dawson Mudenyo is the Head of Faith Diplomacy Office at Rachel Ruto’s office.

The office, which consists of pastors and intercessors, was created last year by the First Lady amid criticism to pray for the nation.

According to sources, Pastor Dawson and his team report to State House daily at 5 AM to pray for the nation.

He is reportedly paid Ksh 200,000 per month using taxpayer’s money to pray for the nation.

Last year, Pastor Mudenyo was under fire after it emerged that he was among the joyriders who accompanied President Ruto to Dubai for the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), a trip that cost taxpayer’s millions of shillings.

The office that the pastor leads is unconstitutional, even as President Ruto urges Kenyans to take austerity measures.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.