GACHAGUA spills the beans on how RUTO will deal with goons who infiltrated Gen Z protests





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pleaded with Gen Z to call off protests and allow President William Ruto to engage them as he has indicated.

Speaking in Laikipia during the funeral ceremony for his late sister Leah Wangari, Gachagua appealed to the youth to give dialogue a chance, saying Ruto had listened to their concerns and would subsequently address them.

"Now that you have been heard, a mechanism is being worked on how the issues that you think need to be addressed will be addressed," Gachagua stated.

At the same time, Gachagua assured the country, especially the Gen Zs, that Ruto’s government would deal decisively with goons who have been infiltrating the recent demonstrations to cause chaos, but asked them to call off the protests first.

"Once you call off the protests, then our security agencies will be in a position to deal firmly and decisively with criminals," he added.

Gachagua further noted that the Kenyan Gen-Z had started a notable initiative by showing interest in proper governance.

The Deputy President's rallying call falls on the backdrop of the protests witnessed in different parts of the country on Tuesday.

The protests, which occurred across various towns in the country were marred with violence and destruction of property as goons took advantage to loot and vandalize property.

