GACHAGUA spills the beans on how RUTO will deal with goons who infiltrated Gen Z protests

Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pleaded with Gen Z to call off protests and allow President William Ruto to engage them as he has indicated.
Speaking in Laikipia
during the funeral ceremony for his late sister Leah Wangari, Gachagua appealed
to the youth to give dialogue a chance, saying Ruto had listened to their
concerns and would subsequently address them.
"Now that you have been
heard, a mechanism is being worked on how the issues that you think need to be
addressed will be addressed," Gachagua stated.
At the same time, Gachagua
assured the country, especially the Gen Zs, that Ruto’s government would deal
decisively with goons who have been infiltrating the recent demonstrations to
cause chaos, but asked them to call off the protests first.
"Once you call off the
protests, then our security agencies will be in a position to deal firmly and
decisively with criminals," he added.
Gachagua further noted that the
Kenyan Gen-Z had started a notable initiative by showing interest in
proper governance.
The Deputy President's rallying
call falls on the backdrop of the protests witnessed in different parts of the
country on Tuesday.
The protests, which occurred
across various towns in the country were marred with violence and destruction
of property as goons took advantage to loot and vandalize property.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
