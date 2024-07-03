Media personality ELLEN DEGENERES addresses scandal, says she's many things but not mean

Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - Ellen DeGeneres has responded to the "mean girl" allegations that surrounded her talk show, ultimately leading to its end.
During a recent stand-up performance in Santa Rosa,
California, the comedian addressed the controversy directly.
Speaking to a nearly full audience, DeGeneres stated, “I am
many things, but I am not mean”. While defending herself, she acknowledged,
"I can be demanding, impatient, and tough. I am a strong woman."
DeGeneres stepped away from her famous talk show in 2022
following accusations from former staffers about a toxic workplace environment.
She told the audience that the scandal had forced her to confront and break
down some of her personal barriers.
In her recent stand-up appearances, DeGeneres has been more
open about the impact of the controversy. During a gig last month, she
discussed the toll that the negative publicity took on her self-esteem,
admitting that she avoided news coverage portraying her in a negative
light.
