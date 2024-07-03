"It's a serious matter, they were beaten to a pulp"- Ghanaian lawmaker warns colleagues not to repeat mistakes of Kenyan MPs (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - A Ghanaian Member of Parliament has warned his colleagues not to "pass bad laws" after Kenyans stormed parliament during anti-tax protests that engulfed the nation.

At least 39 people were killed with 361 injured in the recent anti-government protests in Kenya as activists continue a new round of protests this week.

The toll, announced on Monday by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), is almost double the figure previously disclosed by the Government for those killed while demonstrating against a raft of unpopular tax increases that have now been withdrawn.

The Ghanaian lawmaker speaking to his colleagues warned that they shouldn't let such a scenario occur in Ghana.

"Kenyan public are beating up Members of Parliament for passing bad laws. Mr Speaker, it is a serious matter. I saw colleagues Members of Parliament beaten to a pulp." He said on Tuesday, July 3

"Mr Speaker, advise us on how to pass good laws to avoid being beaten by the public. We should be worried. It is not a laughing matter. It is not a joke."