Me to join RUTO’s corrupt govt? Over my dead body! - KARUA declares her stand after RAILA betrayed them as she incites Gen Zs

Friday, July 26, 2024 - NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has vowed never to join President William Ruto’s corrupt government.
This follows former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's decision
to join Ruto’s Government of National Unity, where four of his top ODM leaders
were nominated to the cabinet.
Speaking during an Interview,
the vocal Azimio principal noted that she was still in the Opposition despite
the looming division within the coalition.
According to Karua, she would
continue to stand with Kenyans and serve them as their Opposition after Raila
betrayed Azimio and the Gen Zs.
“I take the opposition. What
suites me is standing with Kenyans and I will stand with them all the time but
if I get the chance to serve them, I will,” Karua stated.
While commenting on the National
Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report which proposed the establishment of the
Office of the Opposition Leader, Karua distanced herself from the report saying
she was not a contender on the matters highlighted by the proposals.
“I am not a contender. I will not accept a proposal that
came in an unwarranted manner. But I will continue serving Kenyans in the
Opposition. I will still serve the nation,” she stated.
“I will not back down. I will
continue expressing my political stand. If an opportunity avails itself either
in government or in opposition.”
At the same time, Karua called
on Gen Zs to continue championing good leadership for the betterment of the
nation.
According to Karua, there were
no signs of a surrender by the young generation.
