Me to join RUTO’s corrupt govt? Over my dead body! - KARUA declares her stand after RAILA betrayed them as she incites Gen Zs





Friday, July 26, 2024 - NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has vowed never to join President William Ruto’s corrupt government.

This follows former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's decision to join Ruto’s Government of National Unity, where four of his top ODM leaders were nominated to the cabinet.

Speaking during an Interview, the vocal Azimio principal noted that she was still in the Opposition despite the looming division within the coalition.

According to Karua, she would continue to stand with Kenyans and serve them as their Opposition after Raila betrayed Azimio and the Gen Zs.

“I take the opposition. What suites me is standing with Kenyans and I will stand with them all the time but if I get the chance to serve them, I will,” Karua stated.

While commenting on the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report which proposed the establishment of the Office of the Opposition Leader, Karua distanced herself from the report saying she was not a contender on the matters highlighted by the proposals.

“I am not a contender. I will not accept a proposal that came in an unwarranted manner. But I will continue serving Kenyans in the Opposition. I will still serve the nation,” she stated.

“I will not back down. I will continue expressing my political stand. If an opportunity avails itself either in government or in opposition.”

At the same time, Karua called on Gen Zs to continue championing good leadership for the betterment of the nation.

According to Karua, there were no signs of a surrender by the young generation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST