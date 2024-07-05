Man United 'open to selling MARCUS RASHFORD after star's fallout with ERIK TEN HAG







Friday, July 05, 2024 - Manchester United are reportedly open to selling England striker Marcus Rashford this summer.

According to The Sun, Rashford and Ten Hag were 'barely on speaking terms' towards the end of the season after the Englishman missed training following a night out in Belfast.

Rashford had previously received a warning from Ten Hag after he was seen out partying following a derby day trashing by Man City earlier in the season.

The 26-year-old was left out of the squad for the game that followed the Belfast incident but Ten Hag felt he had no choice but to continue to use the forward in the final months of the season.

However, their relationship is said to have been 'shattered' and it now looks as if there may be no way back.

The club's decision to keep manager Erik ten Hag in charge following a performance review has now had implications for Rashford's situation.

United are now said to be open to cashing in on the forward, whose contract expires in 2028.

They had placed an £80m valuation on their No 10 but have accepted they may have to lower that following his drop in form last season having failed to maintain his goalscoring form.