Arsenal sign DAVID RAYA permanently for £27m after successful loan spell







Friday, July 05, 2024 - Arsenal have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford on a long-term deal.

The Gunners have paid £27m for the Spain international, on top of the £3m fee they paid the Bees to take Raya on loan last season.

Raya told Arsenal's website: "After a year on loan as a Gunner, I can finally say that I'm an Arsenal player for the coming years. I'm excited to see what the future holds but always living in and enjoying the present.

"It's a dream come true to be here and I want to thank you for all the support you have already given me throughout the last year."

Raya won the Premier League Golden Glove in his debut campaign with Arsenal, keeping 16 clean sheets in the Premier League and 20 in total across 41 appearances.

The 28-year-old helped Arsenal to a runners-up finish in the Premier League and a run to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Raya, who is currently at Euro 2024 with Spain, previously spent four years with Brentford, where he moved after leaving Blackburn.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who promoted Raya to No1 goalkeeper ahead of Aaron Ramsdale, said: "David showed us last season what an important player he is for us so we are delighted he is now officially our player.

"He is a big presence in our dressing room and we are really pleased to keep working with him.

"We know he will take the strong foundations he put in place last season and build on them in the years to come, and that he will enjoy more success with us.

"We have a very talented group of goalkeepers and I love to see connections like the one I see in our goalkeeping unit."

Edu, Arsenal's sporting director, added: "We are so happy to have completed the deal to sign David from Brentford. He had a beautiful first season with us.

"He is a talented international, a great professional, and a popular figure at the club. We benefited from all of this last season during his loan with us.

"David's signing is another strong example of our recruitment strategy in action, as we continue to build a team that will challenge for major trophies.

"We know there's so much more to come from him and we are excited that he will continue to be a big part of the journey we are all on."