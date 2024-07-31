Man shoots 23-year-old girlfriend in head as she was driving, causing her to crash into river with her 4 children

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - A jury in California convicted a man of murdering his girlfriend last week.
Mandiko Kwadzo, 31, is facing a sentence of 53 years to life
in prison after jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder, using a
firearm in the commission of the murder, and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Those charges all stem from the d3ath of Carliena
Clayton, 23, who was found lifeless in her car after it crashed into
the Sacramento River on July 27, 2020.
Police arrived at the home of Kwadzo and Clayton that night
after someone reported that they heard a gunshot inside the residence,
according to a release from the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.
At the scene, police spoke to a witness who said that the
two were seen fighting in their driveway before driving off in Clayton's car
with her four children, three of whom she shared with Kwadzo, according to the
release.
West Sacramento Police later said that officers also
discovered evidence of a shooting inside the residence.
Then, at around 9:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing a
gunshot near a local marina followed by the sound of a car crashing into the
river, according to the release.
That caller, Harrell Fischer, had been on his boat nearby
and he quickly called a friend for assistance.
The two men then arrived at the scene of the crash to find
Clayton dead behind the steering wheel and her four children in the backseat of
the submerged vehicle.
All four children were pulled from the vehicle by Fischer,
who had some help from Clayton's oldest son. The brave young boy, 6, had
already helped unbuckle two of his three younger siblings from their seatbelts
by the time the two men arrived to help, according to the release.
When the two men arrived at the scene, they discovered
Kwadzo "standing near the car not doing anything to help" as his own
children slowly started to drown in the vehicle.
The police initially assumed Clayton had died in a car
accident, but the brave boy foiled Kwadzo's attempt to cover up his crime by
turning him into the police.
Clayton's 6-year-old son informed police that Kwadzo had
shot his mother, causing her to drive off the road, according to the release.
The medical examiner later determined that Clayton had been
shot twice in the head.
Kwadzo is set to be sentenced for his crimes on September 4.
0 Comments