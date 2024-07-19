Man shares throwback photos with his wife from their humble beginning as he surprises her with new car to mark 14th wedding anniversary (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 18, 2024 - A man identified as Prince Ibrahim Hassan Abdullahi has surprised his wife, Fatima, with a new car gift to mark their 14th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday July 17, 2024, he posted throwback photos of themselves together, thanking her for loving him.

“I ’m not surprise, even after all of these years, my love for you grows more and more each day. I remain grateful to God for picking you as wife and I don’t know how I got so lucky among many others. 14 years you remain my sun and moon, and all of my stars. I love you so much. Happy anniversary! You’re everything I’ve ever wanted and needed in a partner. Thank you for loving me. Happy 14 years anniversary to us.”