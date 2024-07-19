Actress ANGELINA JOLIE wants ex-husband BRAD PITT to 'end the fighting' by dropping lawsuit against her







Thursday, July 18, 2024 - American actress, Angelina Jolie wants ex-husband Brad Pitt to drop his lawsuit against her for selling her stake in their winery amid years-long divorce battle.

According to People magazine, the actress, 49, wants him to 'end the fighting,' after he sued her for selling her half of the winery in October 2021 for $67 million.

Jolie’s legal representation Paul Murphy said in a statement that Pitt “has control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business, but still he demands more, and is suing Angelina for $67 million plus punitive damages.

“In doing so, Pitt placed squarely at issue why he tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse. Those actions are central to these proceedings. We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts,” the statement continued.

“While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong.”

Pitt and Jolie’s legal battle began when the actress decided to sell her shares of the winery. Pitt later filed a lawsuit claiming that Jolie’s sale went against their agreement that he would buy her shares.

Jolie, 49, responded to Pitt’s lawsuit in April alleging that Pitt, 60, renegotiated the previous agreement when he refused to buy her shares in the wine property unless she agreed to sign a broader NDA, which she claims was an attempt to suppress his alleged abuse of her and her children. Pitt’s lawyers have vehemently denied this claim.

In June 2023, Pitt’s team filed documents that stated it was Jolie who initially requested the more extensive NDA.

Jolie’s new statement comes one month after the actress won favor among her children in her emotional battle with Pitt.

“It’s extremely upsetting,” admitted a Pitt source, claiming, “She has used the kids as a weapon against Brad … she has separated them from him.”

The movie stars, who met in 2004 while filming Mr. And Mrs. Smith, share six children together: sons Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 16, and daughters Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 16.

The ex-couple married in August 2014 after 10 years together but Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016.