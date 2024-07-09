Man hurls his mother-in-law to her death from 5th floor balcony because she was 'too much of a burden'







Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - A man has been arrested after hurling his mother-in-law to her death from a fifth-floor balcony because she was 'too much of a burden'.

The man reportedly dropped the 84-year-old woman 50ft in the Russian city of Artyom in the Primorsky region from an apartment building. She d!ed on the spot from multiple injuries.

Her son-in-law, aged 54, has been detained by police on suspicion of murder.

The suspect told officers he wanted to 'relieve' his son of carrying duties for the pensioner, as she allegedly had 'limited mobility, and not wanting his son to continue caring for her. Believing that this was too much of a burden, he threw the victim from the 5th floor balcony.'

The suspect has been remanded in custody for two months pending further investigations.

If convicted, he faces a likely 15 years in jail.

This comes just days after a woman was jailed for seven and a half years after dropping her newborn daughter out of a window because she was 'worried a baby would ruin her career'.





Katarina Jovanovic, 28, from Lauffen am Neckar, Baden-Wuerttemberg State, Germany, was found guilty of manslaughter at the Heilbronn District Court on Wednesday, July 3.

Judges heard how she had given birth at home in secret 10 months ago on September 12 and then dropped her baby daughter from her apartment window almost 12 feet onto the tarmac below.

Horrified passersby found the minutes-old infant's body with a shattered skull underneath Jovanovic's balcony and called the police.