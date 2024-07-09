Barbie Star, MARGOT ROBBIE, pregnant with first child as she debuts baby bump







Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - Margot Robbie, 34, is pregnant with her and Tom Ackerley’s first baby.

The Barbie star debuted her bump while vacationing on Italy’s Lake Como with her husband on July 7.

For the outing, Margot donned a black blazer over a white tee that was cropped above her stomach, showing off a sweet baby bump. She finished off the look with low-rise black trousers, black platform sandals and a straw bag.

Tom, also 34, wore olive green trousers and a cream-coloured button-down shirt.

The couple were photographed waiting on a dock in Lake Como before they got in a boat and sailed off.

While Margot and Tom haven’t spoken publicly about their bundle of joy, the Barbie star has previously expressed hope to have a big family one day.

She told Porter in 2018, “If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there.”

Margot and Tom got married in 2016 in her native Australia.