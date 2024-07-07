Man cuts off from his friend for divorcing his wife who has stage 3 breast cancer







Sunday, July 07, 2024 - A man has shared the story of how he cut off his friend for divorcing his wife who was battling with stage 3 breast cancer.

Posting on X, the man wrote

''Just found out a friend of mine is divorcing his wife, who has stage 3 breast cancer. She didn't do anything awful. He said he had just grown apart from her.

He is no longer my friend, and I clearly misjudged him as a man. She has always been kind to me. I'm going to see if she needs anything because he can't be a man. Shameful. Am I being harsh? Did I break the bro code? No, you simply don't divorce your wife while she is in cancer treatment because you can't handle it.''