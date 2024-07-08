Man bites snake to d3ath after he was bitten by the reptile while he slept







Monday, July 08, 2024 - An Indian man, Santosh Lohar bit a snake to d3ath in retaliation after the reptile att@cked him during a nap.

The 35-year-old from Pandua, Jharkhand in India, had been sleeping when the reptile att@cked him, prompting him to take the unusual tactic of quickly grabbing the reptile with an iron rod and biting it twice.

When asked why he bit the snake back, Lohar told India Today: ‘In my village, there's a belief that if a snake bites you, you must bite it back twice to neutralize the venom.’

He said biting the snake back prevents him from dying, a superstition very popular in his community.

The type of snake that att@cked Lohar has not been confirmed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was given an anti-venom antidote and was released the following day.

India is home to nearly 300 snake species - more than 60 of which are highly venomous - including the Indian Cobra, the Russell’s viper, the common krait and the saw-scaled viper.