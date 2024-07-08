





Monday, July 08, 2024 - In a groundbreaking event, the world's first Miss AI competition has crowned its inaugural queen: Kenza Layli, a hijab-wearing activist from Morocco.

Kenza Layli, a lifestyle influencer crafted with beauty, brains, and advanced AI technology, expressed her excitement in a video clip. Despite not feeling emotions like a human, she was thrilled to emerge victorious, beating approximately 1,500 other AI-modified contestants to claim the title.

The AI queen's triumph comes with a $20,000 grand prize, which will go to her creator, a tech executive from Morocco.





A diverse panel of judges, including both human and android pageant experts, evaluated the contestants in categories such as beauty, technology, and social media presence. Faux French sweetheart Lalina Valina and Portuguese beauty Olivia C. rounded out the top three.

This unique pageant, commissioned in April by the Fanvue World AI Creator Awards, invited AI innovators from around the globe to demonstrate their programming prowess and contribute to shaping a positive future for the AI creator community.