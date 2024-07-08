Monday, July 08, 2024 - In a groundbreaking event, the world's first Miss AI competition has crowned its inaugural queen: Kenza Layli, a hijab-wearing activist from Morocco.
Kenza Layli, a lifestyle influencer crafted with beauty,
brains, and advanced AI technology, expressed her excitement in a video clip.
Despite not feeling emotions like a human, she was thrilled to emerge
victorious, beating approximately 1,500 other AI-modified contestants to claim
the title.
The AI queen's triumph comes with a $20,000 grand prize,
which will go to her creator, a tech executive from Morocco.
This unique pageant, commissioned in April by the Fanvue
World AI Creator Awards, invited AI innovators from around the globe to
demonstrate their programming prowess and contribute to shaping a positive
future for the AI creator community.
