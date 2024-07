Monday, July 29, 2024 - Nancy Adoyo, a nurse based in Canada, has gifted her uncle a posh house.

She was adopted by her uncle when she was 12 years old after her parents died in a road accident.

He educated her and ensured that she got a quality education.

Nancy landed a job abroad 4 years ago and decided to thank her uncle for taking care of her by building him a lavish house in the village.

See photo.









