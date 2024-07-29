I have no apologies for being obsessed with my Mt Kenya people – GACHAGUA says he loves his people too much.





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he has no apologies for being obsessed with the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Sunday during a Church Service at St Stephen Catholic Parish, Karoroha in Nyandarua, Gachagua said he loves his people too much and that is why he always speaks on behalf of Mt Kenya.

However, Gachagua added that his love for the Mt Kenya region should not create a problem with other regions.

"I'm guilty as charged, I have no defence, that I love my people, care for them and think about them then I'm guilty as charged.

'It does not mean that because I love my people, I have a problem with the other people.

"The rest of Kenyans are all our friends, they are my people whom I agree with, we talk the same language and understand each other," Gachagua said.

The second-in-command's sentiments have recently stirred conversations in the country, particularly after he backed the one-man one-shilling revenue-sharing formula.

The DP elicited mixed reactions with some leaders calling him out while others supporting his proposal.

