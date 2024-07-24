If you have put up your car for sale at KHALIF KAIRO Car Yard remove it immediately!!– See what Gen Zs are planning after he went to bed with RUTO's govt.





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Prominent car dealer Khalif Kairo has been described as a traitor by Generation Zoomers (Gen Zs) for going to bed with President William Ruto’s government.

Kairo, who owns an exotic car yard along Kiambu Road, was among those who initiated the 'Occupy Parliament' protests.

However, midway, he was approached by state operatives and allegedly bought off with "three coins of silver," like Judas Iscariot.

In the last three weeks, he has been siding with the government, which has irked the Gen Zs who have vowed to teach him a lesson.

The Gen Zs are planning to raid Kairo‘s car yard and burn everything to the ground.

“Suppliers wameweka magari zao huko Kai and Karo wanafaa kuanza kuzitoa.

"Naskia watu wanaplan kwenda huko kuzichapa mawe na kuzichoma wakidhani ni za Kairo. #UnfollowKairo,” wrote one of Gen Z identified as Gitz on X .

