LIONEL MESSI becomes second all-time top goalscorer in men's international football behind CRISTIANO RONALDO

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Argentina superstar, Lionel Messi has become the second all-time top scorer in men's international football.
Messi broke a tie with Iran's Ali Daei to become the
second all-time top scorer in men's international football with a goal against
Canada in the Copa America semifinals.
His 51st-minute goal was his 109th for La Albiceleste. The
goal also helped Argentina secure the final stages of the Copa
America with a 2-0 win.
However, Messi will have to score 21 more goals in
international colors to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo's 130 for Portugal.
Messi also broke another record in this year's tournament
with an appearance milestone in their opening game.
In his 35th appearance across seven editions of the
competition, the Inter Miami star broke a record that belonged to Chilean
goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone since 1953.
