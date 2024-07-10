LIONEL MESSI becomes second all-time top goalscorer in men's international football behind CRISTIANO RONALDO







Argentina superstar, Lionel Messi has become the second all-time top scorer in men's international football.

Messi broke a tie with Iran's Ali Daei to become the second all-time top scorer in men's international football with a goal against Canada in the Copa America semifinals.

His 51st-minute goal was his 109th for La Albiceleste. The goal also helped Argentina secure the final stages of the Copa America with a 2-0 win.

However, Messi will have to score 21 more goals in international colors to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo's 130 for Portugal.

Messi also broke another record in this year's tournament with an appearance milestone in their opening game.

In his 35th appearance across seven editions of the competition, the Inter Miami star broke a record that belonged to Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone since 1953.