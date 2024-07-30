MBADI’s past haunts him days to vetting as it emerges that he was fired from the University of Nairobi where he worked as an accountant due to misappropriation of funds.





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - It is now emerging that Nominated Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, is facing integrity issues after he was reportedly fired from the University of Nairobi over the misappropriation of funds.

According to reports, Mbadi worked at UoN as an accountant between 1996-2005.

He was found guilty of stealing funds and fired, before venturing into politics.

This new development comes days before the much-anticipated vetting.

Mbadi will be vetted on August 3rd by the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments at the Parliament Buildings from 8AM.

Pressure is already mounting on the committee to reject some nominees due to integrity issues.

Kenyans will be closely watching to see if the members will uphold transparency and accountability.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed who is part of the panel said last week the nominees will be thoroughly vetted.

“This time and this period in Parliament, I want to tell members who are my colleagues that vetting is not going to be business as usual.

"This time, if somebody is not suitable, capable, and doesn't have the capacity, we are going to throw them out.

"We must do justice to Kenyans. We must do our work properly this time,” he said.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.