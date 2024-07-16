KOBE BRYANT's dad and basketball great, JOE BRYANT, reportedly passes away at 69 after suffering massive stroke

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Joe Bryant, the father of late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant has died at the age of 69.
The former basketball star and coach reportedly
suffered a "massive stroke" recently.
La Salle University, where Joe Bryant played and eventually
returned as an assistant coach in 1993, confirmed the news on social media.
La Salle head coach Fran Dunphy told The Philadelphia
Inquirer on Tuesday that Bryant passed away after recently suffering a massive
stroke.
"We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle
basketball great Joe Bryant," the statement posted to X read. "Joe
played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff
from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly
missed."
Joe Bryant's death comes four and a half years
after his son Kobe, 41 at the time, and granddaughter Gigi, 13, lost their
lives in a tragic helicopter crash.
Joe played eight seasons in the NBA for the 76ers, the
San Diego Clippers, and the Houston Rocket, before moving overseas and playing
in Italy and France. The Bryant family moved back to the U.S. when Kobe was 13,
settling back in the Philadelphia area where Kobe went on to his
nationally-recognized high school career at Lower Merion.
He started coaching basketball after his playing days, both
internationally and at home, including a one-year stint as the head coach for
the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.
Along with Kobe, Joe and his wife Pam Bryant also have two
daughters, Sharia and Shaya.
