GARETH SOUTHGATE resigns as manager of England football team after defeat in Euro 2024 final

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Gareth Southgate has left his job as England manager just two days after England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.
The 53-year-old had been Three Lions boss for eight years and
exits the role after a fourth major tournament in charge, saying playing and
then managing his country "has been the honour of my life and meant
everything to me".
Southgate stepped up from the U21s to take charge of the
senior side following Sam Allardyce's abrupt exit in September 2016 and guided
England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.
Southgate then led England to the final of Euro 2020 which
they lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley before a quarter-final exit at the
2022 World Cup.
Just last weekend, England were edged out 2-1 by Spain in
the Euros final. England became the first team in the history of the European
Championships to lose consecutive finals.
Southgate's contract with the FA was due to expire at the
end of this year.
Southgate's statement read in
full: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play
for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have
given it my all.
"But it's time for
change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my
final game as England manager.
"I joined the FA in
2011, determined to improve English football. In that time, including eight
years as England men's manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people
who have my heartfelt thanks.
"I could not have had
anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented
coaches of his generation, and has been immense.
"I have had the
privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them
has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a
credit to their country in so many ways.
"The squad we took to
Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all
dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the
team at St. George's Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English
football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.
"My special thanks go to
the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support
over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every
day, and I am so grateful to them - the brilliant 'team behind the team'.
"We have the best fans
in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I'm an England fan
and I always will be.
"I look forward to
watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories
and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can.
"Thank you, England -
for everything."
