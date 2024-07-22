KHALIF KAIRO and DENNIS ITUMBI secretly met at a high-end restaurant in Kiambu - The guy is a sell-out and Gen Zs shouldn’t allow him in the movement.





Monday, July 22, 2024 - City car dealer and popular X personality, Khalif Kairo, is reportedly siding with the oppressors and trying to discredit the Gen Z movement that has shaken Ruto’s government.

According to a source, Kairo secretly met Ruto’s propagandist Dennis Itumbi at a high-end restaurant in Kiambu on Saturday evening.

It is believed that Kairo’s meeting with Itumbi was aimed at coming up with online propaganda to discredit the Gen Z movement.

Itumbi is tasked with paying bloggers and social media personalities to push the government agenda on social media.

Kairo has been stirring controversy with his social media videos advising youth against participating in ongoing street protests, citing purported achievements by President William Ruto's administration.

However, his remarks have divided opinion among his followers, with many criticizing his stance.

Popular X personality Francis Gaitho has been on the frontline accusing Kairo of being bribed by the government to use his social media influence to discredit the ongoing protests.

When the protests started, Kairo was among the popular X personalities who used their influence to mobilize the youth to turn up to the streets.

He even stormed Parliament on June 25th when the youth made history after occupying parliament.

However, his sudden change of heart has raised eyebrows, with reports emerging that he might have been bribed by the state.









