KHALIF KAIRO and DENNIS ITUMBI secretly met at a high-end restaurant in Kiambu - The guy is a sell-out and Gen Zs shouldn’t allow him in the movement.

Monday, July 22, 2024 - City car dealer and popular X personality, Khalif Kairo, is reportedly siding with the oppressors and trying to discredit the Gen Z movement that has shaken Ruto’s government.
According to
a source, Kairo secretly met Ruto’s propagandist Dennis Itumbi at a high-end
restaurant in Kiambu on Saturday evening.
It is
believed that Kairo’s meeting with Itumbi was aimed at coming up with online
propaganda to discredit the Gen Z movement.
Itumbi is
tasked with paying bloggers and social media personalities to push the
government agenda on social media.
Kairo has
been stirring controversy with his social media videos advising youth against
participating in ongoing street protests, citing purported achievements by
President William Ruto's administration.
However, his
remarks have divided opinion among his followers, with many criticizing his
stance.
Popular X
personality Francis Gaitho has been on the frontline accusing Kairo of being
bribed by the government to use his social media influence to discredit the
ongoing protests.
When the
protests started, Kairo was among the popular X personalities who used their
influence to mobilize the youth to turn up to the streets.
He even
stormed Parliament on June 25th when the youth made history after
occupying parliament.
However, his sudden change of heart has raised eyebrows, with reports emerging that he might have been bribed by the state.
