KALONZO means business as he excommunicates FARAH MAALIM from Wiper for threatening to slaughter thousands of Gen Z protesters





Thursday, July 11, 2024 – Dadaab MP Farah Maalim is now partyless after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka kicked him out of the Wiper Party over his reckless remarks.

Kalonzo, through Wiper Party's National Executive Committee (NEC), resolved to kick Maalim out of the party following his recent inflammatory remarks on anti-government protesters where he said if he were the president, he could have slaughtered 5000 Gen Zs protesters every week; a remark that did not go down well Kenyans, especially the Wiper Party.

Addressing the press yesterday, Wiper party leaders called for his de-whipping from all leadership posts in Parliament and exclusion from the National Assembly speaker's panel.

According to the party, Maalim's alleged remarks go against the party's guiding principles and core values.

"Let it be known clearly that the Wiper Democratic Movement party distances and disassociates itself from these remarks," Wiper announced.

The party also disclosed that disciplinary measures had commenced against the party members who voted in favour of the now-withdrawn Finance Bill, 2024.

According to the Wiper, the four legislators including Maalim, despite receiving the summons to appear for a disciplinary meeting, failed to heed the call and instead, opted to send apologies.

Kalonzo’s decision to kick Farah Maalim out of Wiper comes hours after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) summoned the lawmaker over his scathing remarks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST