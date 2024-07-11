KALONZO means business as he excommunicates FARAH MAALIM from Wiper for threatening to slaughter thousands of Gen Z protesters

Thursday, July 11, 2024 – Dadaab MP Farah Maalim is now partyless after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka kicked him out of the Wiper Party over his reckless remarks.
Kalonzo, through Wiper Party's
National Executive Committee (NEC), resolved to kick Maalim out of the party
following his recent inflammatory remarks on anti-government protesters where
he said if he were the president, he could have slaughtered 5000 Gen Zs
protesters every week; a remark that did not go down well Kenyans, especially
the Wiper Party.
Addressing the press yesterday,
Wiper party leaders called for his de-whipping from all leadership posts
in Parliament and exclusion from the National Assembly speaker's panel.
According to the party, Maalim's
alleged remarks go against the party's guiding principles and core values.
"Let it be known clearly
that the Wiper Democratic Movement party distances and disassociates itself
from these remarks," Wiper announced.
The party also disclosed that
disciplinary measures had commenced against the party members who voted in favour
of the now-withdrawn Finance Bill, 2024.
According to the Wiper, the four
legislators including Maalim, despite receiving the summons to appear for a
disciplinary meeting, failed to heed the call and instead, opted to send
apologies.
Kalonzo’s decision to kick Farah
Maalim out of Wiper comes hours after the National Cohesion and Integration
Commission (NCIC) summoned the lawmaker over his scathing remarks.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments