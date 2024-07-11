Is RUTO using Speaker KINGI to frustrate OKIYA OMTATAH? See what is happening to him now after Gen Zs endorsed him for President in 2027?

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has lamented that he was being denied the opportunity to contribute to the Senate.
This comes after the Gen Zs endorsed him to
challenge William Ruto for the presidency come 2027 just to reward him for his
struggle for a better Kenya.
In a statement, Omtatah revealed that he had
been denied a chance to contribute to the State of the Nation motion that was
being discussed on the floor of the House.
The first-term lawmaker explained
that this was not the first time he had been sidelined in Parliament.
“I was denied an opportunity to speak to the
State of the Nation motion currently being debated in the Senate about demonstrations in Kenya,” the
activist-turned-legislator stated.
He added that since last week Wednesday, he
had been requesting the microphone with no success.
The Senators had tabled the motion to discuss
the anti-government demonstrations by the Gen Zs that have rocked many parts of
the country.
Omtatah has been a vocal supporter of Gen Zs
who have been opposing government policies and calling for Ruto’s
resignation.
Notably, he was the only high-ranking
politician to attend a Gen Zs concert on Sunday at Uhuru Park which honoured
Kenyans who had lost their lives during protests.
Additionally, he has been a main figure at X
Spaces where Gen Zs and other Kenyans discuss the State of the Nation under
President William Ruto’s administration.
