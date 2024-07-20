Rogue Kenya Ports Authority employee arrested over Ksh 6.4 million tender scam - She awarded the tender to her daughter.





Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested Janet Mwendwa, a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee for tender fraud.

In a statement on Friday, July 19, EACC said the KPA employee awarded a tender worth Sh 6.4 million to a company owned by her daughter.

“The Commission, this morning, arrested one Janet Mwendwa, an employee of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to face charges over a fraudulent tender worth Kes. 6,436,934.40 awarded to a company owned by her daughter,” read the statement in part.

According to EACC, Mwendwa participated in the tender evaluation process leading to the awarding of the tender to her daughter.

“The official, who is suspected to have traded with KPA through her daughter’s company, participated in the tender evaluation process leading to the award,” EACC stated.

The suspect was arrested after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga recommended that she be charged with conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, fraudulent practice in procurement, and uttering false documents, contrary to the law.

Mwenda was escorted to the Mombasa Anti-Corruption Court for plea-taking.

This comes a day after EACC detectives arrested 5 suspects in connection with the theft of over Sh 450 million from the Ministry of Interior, State Department for Correctional Services.

Among the arrested suspects is one Eric Kipkirui Mutai, a cleaner at the State Department, who owns 7 companies that received Sh 257 million of the stolen amount.

EACC is pursuing 8 more suspects, including former Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons Mr Benjamin Njoga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.