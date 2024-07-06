Jilted boyfriend handed a restraining order after stalking his girlfriend dressed as a penguin







Saturday, July 06, 2024 - A jilted boyfriend in the UK has been handed a restraining order by police after stalking his ex-girlfriend dressed as a penguin.

According to police, Anthony Price harassed his former partner Abigail Williams by bombarding her with messages and sending her unwanted gifts which scared her from staying at home.

After the breakdown of the five-month relationship Price also sent Williams pictures of himself in a penguin suit and had to stay at a roundabout to attract her attention.

Price has now pled guilty to harassment without violence in Wrexham County, UK. The crime occurred from July to November last year.

Ms Williams said she 'believed he dressed up to try and save their relationship or make her laugh,' said prosecutor Rhian Jackson.

Mr Jackson added that 'She didn't find this funny.'

The harassed girlfriend said she had previously received flowers at work from 'Penguin' and had changed her phone number to escape the harassment.

Price was even accused of sending the victim an unwanted bank transfer with the message: 'I miss you, kn**head.'

Defence lawyer Lorraine McClure said Price was of previous good character and worked in the logistics department of a local firm.

He had bipolar disorder and ended up in hospital due to his mental health.

'He was also drinking at that time,' the solicitor added.

Price, 51, was also handed a 12-week jail term, suspended for 18 months and with a condition that Price must attend rehabilitation sessions.

The defendant is subject to an alcohol abstinence monitoring tag for 60 days and must pay £239.