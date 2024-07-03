African woman married to Canadian man reacts after a lady bashed white people under her maternity PHOTOs







Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - A Canada-based African lawyer, Tomilola, who is married to a white man, has called out one of her followers for bashing white people on her Instagram page.

The lady had commented on one of Tomilola's pregnancy posts with her husband, saying that white people are ‘vindictive, untrustworthy, harbour a lot of hate and jealousy.’

“It's unfortunate that I even have to address this but please note that you are not allowed to put out general statements bashing white people on my page for a couple of reasons,” Tomi wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday.

“It's hateful to bash an entire race of people. My husband is white, my daughter is half-white, meaning half of my family is mostly white, so I clearly don't share your views.”