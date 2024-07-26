Is this the lucky man who has swept CHARLENE RUTO’s heart? LOOK).





Friday, July 26, 2024 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, has left tongues wagging after posting a video on Tiktok getting mushy with an unidentified man with a popular love song playing in the background.

The first daughter was all smiles as she spent time with the man whose details remain scanty at the moment.

Her timeline was flooded with comments from nosy Kenyans, wanting to know whether he was the lucky man who has swept her heart.

Although Charlene loves the limelight, she doesn’t parade her love life in public or discuss it.

At one time, she was rumoured to be dating gospel singer Daddy Owen but it later emerged that they were just friends.

Is this the lucky man?











